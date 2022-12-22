EKY church, AshBritt provide Christmas meals to families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky families were treated to a Christmas meal on Thursday.

New Hope Church of Hazard and AshBritt provided the meals along with Christmas food boxes for families of Drug Court clients and gift cards for them to use at a grocery store.

“Many Kentucky families have had their lives up-ended this year due to the floods,” said Sara Perkins, Vice President of Business Affairs at AshBritt. “At AshBritt, we’ve been privileged to get to know many of these families during their hardest times and we are so pleased to be able to provide a little extra support this Christmas season. Partnering with the New Hope Church has been a blessing and we look forward to doing more in the future.”

The church was able to prepare food boxes of frozen meats, fresh produce, bakery items, along with canned and boxed goods to 22 families. AshBritt sponsored 400 gift cards for families to use at a grocery store’s meat counter so they can buy meat for holiday meals.

“We’ve seen a surge of need since the floods,” said Pastor John Kidwell of New Hope Church. “Community recovery, in part with ever-rising food prices, makes this mission more crucial than ever. New Hope Church is grateful to the countless volunteers who make this work possible and enable us to bless our community year after year.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.