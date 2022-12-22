Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause damage.

Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Dollywood officials said.

