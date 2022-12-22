Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.
Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause damage.

Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Dollywood officials said.

Stay up to date by downloading the WVLT First Alert Weather app or online here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold air rushes into the region overnight

Latest News

The Wind Chill Warning was expanded Friday morning to cover our entire region.
ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Brutal cold temps and subzero wind chills carry us into Christmas weekend
(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
pikeville center
Pikeville Senior Citizens Center - Jordan 11
State, county, and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new...
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County