Deputies find inmate who walked off work release(Leslie County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday.

The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson and Deputy James Begley in an abandoned home on Knoblick Road in the Stinnett community.

Fisher was taken back to the Leslie County Detention Center where police charged him with criminal trespassing and “future charges.”

