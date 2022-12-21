Winter officially begins today, but its wrath arrives by the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The winter solstice takes place just before 5 p.m. today, but we still have a couple of mild days before the bottom drops out and temperatures plummet.

Today and Tonight

We should wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning with some sunny skies for most of today. A few clouds will drift in this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front that will turn our weather world upside down in the coming days. Highs today will top out near 50. Clouds increase tonight and some spotty showers are possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Our First Alert Weather Day coverage will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday to help you get ready for what is coming.

Scattered chances for showers will be around for most of Thursday as we see our last warmer day for a while. I don’t think it will be an all-day washout rain by any means, but it looks to be dreary all day long. Highs should top out again around 50.

Thursday night is when the forecast takes a serious turn. Whatever the temperature is around midnight is what your high will be on Friday. Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, temperatures could drop more than 40 degrees. I wish I was kidding. A cold front will bring a massive blast of arctic air down from Canada. We will likely be in the single digits with wind chills below zero by 7 a.m. Friday.

Rain will pick back up late Thursday night and linger through Friday morning. We will have our first call for snow out later today, but it looks like the accumulations will stay light due to the moisture quickly moving through and out of the region. Highs will try to claw their way back toward the double digits Friday afternoon, but I don’t think they make it. It will be a frigid day.

Another concern that we have about Friday morning is the very likely event of a flash freeze. Any moisture on the roads will quickly turn to ice as the temperatures crash. The road crews will not be able to pre-treat much due to rain washing the salt away. Once the rain changes to snow, the crews will be out, but when temperatures are that low, it takes much longer for the chemicals to work. Travel is not advised from late Thursday night through at least Friday afternoon. We’ll keep you posted.

Wind chills and actual air temperatures will be brutal through Christmas weekend. The saving grace is it looks like the wind will start to die down by Christmas Day. That will not be the case for the temperatures. They will drop into the low single digits to near zero Friday night, only get into the low to mid-teens on Christmas Eve and drop back down into the upper single digits on Saturday night. We will finally get back into the 20s by Christmas Day afternoon. Wind chills through early Sunday morning could make it feel like up to 20 or more degrees below zero at times. NWS will likely have to issue a Wind Chill Advisory at some point if the forecast continues to hold true.

Stay inside and out of the cold as much as possible. Make every effort to bring pets inside. If you can’t, make sure you find a way to keep them as warm as possible. Remember, if you are cold, they are cold. Frostbite and hypothermia are real issues for extended exposure to the elements. With winds that could gust up to 40 mph or better at times, there is a chance for power outages. In that case, you will need to have access to some sort of alternate heat source. Make sure it’s in an area that is well-ventilated to keep the fumes from building up in your house and making you sick.

Here are some tips to keep you safe during the cold in the coming days. (WYMT Weather)

When it comes to the coldest Christmases on record, if the forecast high of 22 comes to fruition on Sunday, we will definitely be in the top 5 at both the London-Corbin Airport and NWS Jackson.

Here is a list of the top 5 coldest Christmas highs on record at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport since records have been kept at both locations. (WYMT Weather)

Our next best chance to get above freezing is on Monday. The good news is I think we see some late-day sun on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and Monday.

Stay warm and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.