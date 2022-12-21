Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis to transfer to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Not long after securing a transfer commitment from NC State quarterback Devin Leary, another player on the offensive side of the ball has announced his transfer to BBN

Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis announced on Twitter that he was following Leary to Lexington.

Davis ran for 1,042 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Commodores in 2022, good for fourth-highest in rushing yards in the SEC.

He will be seeking to fill a hole left by the departure of starting RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr., who had declared for the NFL Draft.

