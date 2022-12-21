UK Women snap three-game losing streak, beat Ohio 95-86

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) – Five players scored in double figures as the Kentucky women’s basketball team beat Ohio University 95-86 on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, snapping a three-game losing steak.

Robyn Benton led the Cats with 20 points, while Ajae Petty added 15 points and eight rebounds. Blair Green, Eniya Russell and Jada Walker each had 14 points for UK. Walker added eight assists and five rebounds.

Kentucky got off to yet another slow start in Wednesday’s game, making just one of its first six from the floor. In the process, Ohio took a 6-2 early advantage. The Cats would fall behind by as many as six points, 16-10, but would rally late in the period. Led by five consecutive points from Ajae Petty, the Cats would score the final seven points of the quarter to lead 17-16 after 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter was tight until Kentucky went on an 8-0 run to open a 31-25 advantage, midway through the period. However, Ohio answered with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 33-33. That would be the halftime score.

The Cats came out of the locker room and scored eight straight points to begin the second half. The Cats would continue to hold the lead, although Ohio went on an 8-2 run to cut the UK lead to one, 48-47, with 4:30 left in the quarter. UK would stretch the lead to as many as eight late in the period and would take a 62-57 lead after three quarters.

Kentucky would put the game away early in the fourth quarter when an 11-2 run extended the UK lead to 73-61 with 7:18 to play. From that point, the Bobcats would get no closer and five points.

Kentucky returns to action on Dec. 29, visiting Missouri for the SEC opener. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

