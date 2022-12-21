Timing of winter deep freeze brings stress to some, relief to others

The holiday season is a time of reunions. With bad weather approaching, Wednesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was literally the calm before
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is a time of reunions. With bad weather approaching, Wednesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was literally the calm before the storm.

“I can promise you I’m going to cry,” Crystal Howard of Whitesburg, Kentucky said as she watched the arrivals board, nervously counting her blessings.

Howard drove 4 1/2 hours to Louisville to be reunited with her son and daughter whom she hadn’t seen them in seven years. Had they chosen to fly later in the week, the reunion may not have been possible.

“They wouldn’t have made it,” Howard said. “We wouldn’t have made it because of the weather.”

Howard and countless other families have endured days of stress-filled forecasts, wondering if the approaching weather would wreck plans for a holiday together. Some may not be so lucky. Rebekka Behr was working on Wednesday to change her Friday night flight to Orlando.

“It’s been pretty difficult,” Behr said. “There’s been long wait times. I haven’t gone through to anyone yet to talk about whether or not I’m actually able to make that change.”

Behr worries she will miss seeing friends and the gender reveal for her new godchild. Until her flight is canceled by the airline, Behr said she can’t make new plans.

“I’m not able to cancel. They’re saying that it would be a huge fee if I change it in the next couple of days,” Behr said. “So I’m just waiting to see if I’ll be able to change it to get there before Christmas.”

But while some wait, Crystal Howard’s worries about a deep freeze of snow and ice melted away with the arrival of a Noon flight from Dallas. After embracing her adult children as they exited the secured area, Howard and her family embarked on a 4 1/2 hour journey by car to Whitesburg to celebrate a long overdue reunion.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Body recovered from Kentucky River
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
WYMT Traffic Alert
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

Latest News

WYMT
Police in Laurel County looking for missing man
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight
Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm
Crews have topped off all the trucks and ensured roads throughout the region are plow-ready.
KYTC crews prep for winter weather