Stoops adds 17 signees, 6 transfers on early signing day

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Lexington through...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Lexington through 2027.(Regina Rickert)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the future of the Kentucky Wildcats football program.

Mark Stoops and company inked 17 signees and welcomed in six transfers on early signing day.

“If you look at us through this year, some people may have been a little concerned,” said Stoops. “I really wasn’t. We were working hard to try to finish as strong as we could. We don’t always look at that, but if you look at average star ranking, we’re really pretty high, pretty strong, top 20 nationally (going into Signing Day). We just were needing to address specific areas in the transfer portal and wanted to make sure we had room for some of that.”

The Wildcats signed four from Kentucky, including Frederick Douglass defensive back Ty Bryant, PRP tight end Jakob Dixon, Madison Central lineman Malachi Wood and Boyle County lineman Tommy Ziesmer.

Kentucky also adds a pair of commonwealth-native transfers. Former South Warren defensive back Jantzen Dunn transferred from Ohio State and former Glasgow lineman Tanner Bowles transferred from Alabama.

UK also announced the transfer of Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis. The former Commodore rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 carries this past season.

Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s transfer was also confirmed by the athletic department.

Stoop compared the difference between Leary’s transfer with Will Levis’s two years ago.

“With Devin, he has quite a few more snaps on tape,” Stoops said. “Much different in that aspect. Devin has clearly more experience and more snaps under his belt. They’re already different in that area.”

Below is a list of all signees and transfers:

NAMEPOSITIONHIGH SCHOOL
Nasir AddisonDBIrvington (N.J.)
Khamari AndersonTECass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)
Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin Jr.DBLake Wales (Fla.)
Ardell BanksWRMassillon (Ohio)
Anthony BrownWRSpringfield (Ohio)
Jayvant BrownLBSt. Thomas Aquinas (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
Ty BryantDBFrederick Douglass
Jakob DixonTEPleasure Ridge Park
Tavion GadsonTEJenkins (Savannah, Ga.)
Grant GodfreyLBNorth Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Koby KeenumOLMars Hill Bible School (Florence, Ala.)
Tanner LemasterTEWashington Court House (Ohio)
Shamar PorterWREnsworth (Gallatin, Tenn.)
Austin RamseyOLRoman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Avery StuartDBAlabama Christian (Montgomery, Ala.)
Malachi WoodOLMadison Central
Tommy ZiesmerDLBoyle County
NAMEPOSITIONFORMER SCHOOL
Tanner BowlesOLAlabama
Marques CoxOLNorthern Illinois
Ray DavisRBVanderbilt
Jantzen DunnDBOhio State
Jonquis “JQ” HardawayDBCincinnati
Devin LearyQBNC State

