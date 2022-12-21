Stoops adds 17 signees, 6 transfers on early signing day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the future of the Kentucky Wildcats football program.
Mark Stoops and company inked 17 signees and welcomed in six transfers on early signing day.
“If you look at us through this year, some people may have been a little concerned,” said Stoops. “I really wasn’t. We were working hard to try to finish as strong as we could. We don’t always look at that, but if you look at average star ranking, we’re really pretty high, pretty strong, top 20 nationally (going into Signing Day). We just were needing to address specific areas in the transfer portal and wanted to make sure we had room for some of that.”
The Wildcats signed four from Kentucky, including Frederick Douglass defensive back Ty Bryant, PRP tight end Jakob Dixon, Madison Central lineman Malachi Wood and Boyle County lineman Tommy Ziesmer.
Kentucky also adds a pair of commonwealth-native transfers. Former South Warren defensive back Jantzen Dunn transferred from Ohio State and former Glasgow lineman Tanner Bowles transferred from Alabama.
UK also announced the transfer of Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis. The former Commodore rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 carries this past season.
Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s transfer was also confirmed by the athletic department.
Stoop compared the difference between Leary’s transfer with Will Levis’s two years ago.
“With Devin, he has quite a few more snaps on tape,” Stoops said. “Much different in that aspect. Devin has clearly more experience and more snaps under his belt. They’re already different in that area.”
Below is a list of all signees and transfers:
|NAME
|POSITION
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Nasir Addison
|DB
|Irvington (N.J.)
|Khamari Anderson
|TE
|Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)
|Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin Jr.
|DB
|Lake Wales (Fla.)
|Ardell Banks
|WR
|Massillon (Ohio)
|Anthony Brown
|WR
|Springfield (Ohio)
|Jayvant Brown
|LB
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
|Ty Bryant
|DB
|Frederick Douglass
|Jakob Dixon
|TE
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Tavion Gadson
|TE
|Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.)
|Grant Godfrey
|LB
|North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
|Koby Keenum
|OL
|Mars Hill Bible School (Florence, Ala.)
|Tanner Lemaster
|TE
|Washington Court House (Ohio)
|Shamar Porter
|WR
|Ensworth (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|Austin Ramsey
|OL
|Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)
|Avery Stuart
|DB
|Alabama Christian (Montgomery, Ala.)
|Malachi Wood
|OL
|Madison Central
|Tommy Ziesmer
|DL
|Boyle County
|NAME
|POSITION
|FORMER SCHOOL
|Tanner Bowles
|OL
|Alabama
|Marques Cox
|OL
|Northern Illinois
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Vanderbilt
|Jantzen Dunn
|DB
|Ohio State
|Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Devin Leary
|QB
|NC State
