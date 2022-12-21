Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home.

Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.

When troopers arrived, they found the homeowner, Timothy Justice, 60, of Pikeville, dead. Police did not say how he died, but have sent his body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

