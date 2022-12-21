Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length hair and is possibly driving a 2019 GMC Acadia.

If you have seen her or the car, please call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

