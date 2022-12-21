Perry County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scam

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a scam alert to pass along to you.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that someone is making phone calls saying they are with Circuit Court Judge Alison Wells’ office.

The caller states the person on the other end of the phone has outstanding warrants and excessive fines.

Deputies said this is not true. They added a member of law enforcement or the courts would not call requesting payment over the phone.

You are asked to never share personal information over the phone to scammers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.