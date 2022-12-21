Officers urge caution for drivers heading into cold Christmas weekend

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasts predicting winter weather will hit the mountains hard this weekend, emergency management officials are urging caution on the roadways.

“No one needs to not get home- and especially during the holidays. We don’t want to work any kind of collision where we’ve got to call families and things like that,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.

Though the road crews are already working to combat the cold, the chemicals and salt used can only do so much at the temperatures expected. Conn said it is important to take care of yourself and others during any commute.

“People call them accidents and they’re not accidents. There’s no such thing. Everything is an event or collision,” said Conn. “Something caused this. It could be negligence, it could be speed, it could be weather. But if you put speed and negligence with road conditions that are bad, going you’re set yourself up for failure.”

Conn suggested anyone who can stay home during the winter event should do so, but said those who have to be on the roads should be prepared. He said checking tires and other factors is crucial to keep you safe, as a breakdown in the midst of icy temperatures could cause more harm.

He also said drivers should pack an emergency bag with blankets, coats, water, and other items, including a phone charger.

Conn said the hope is to keep people home and safe, avoiding any potentially fatal holiday headlines.

“Think about how you would want everybody to drive around your family,” he said.

Officials say the Christmas lights are not a green light for careless driving and extra caution should be exercised this weekend.

You can follow weather updates on our WYMT Weather app to stay informed as the forecast changes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.