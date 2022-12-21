Missing Laurel County woman found safe

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Bridgett Evans was found safe.

Original Story:

Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length hair and is possibly driving a black 2019 GMC Acadia.

If you have seen her or the car, please call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.
Legendary head coach BB King dies
WYMT First Alert Weather
Milder days to wrap up fall before one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire

Latest News

Training children when they're small to appreciate things lays the groundwork for lifelong...
EARLY YEARS: Encouraging kids to be lifelong givers
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
WYMT Traffic Alert
Semi-crash closes lanes on I-75
WYMT First Alert Weather
Winter officially begins today, but its wrath arrives by the weekend