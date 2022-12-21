Michigan man convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to more than 100 years in prison

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Flint, Michigan, who was convicted of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery in July, was sentenced to more than 100 years in federal prison Tuesday.

39-year-old Charles Ray Edwards was convicted of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery charges stemming from an incident in Knox County.

Testimony revealed that Edwards was dealing fentanyl and heroin in Eastern Kentucky and injured two people in a Knox County shooting.

Then, during an attempted robbery, a bystander in the store was shot and killed.

The full sentence is 105 years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire

Latest News

Mountain Coaching Legend BB King Dies - December 20, 2022
Mountain Coaching Legend BB King Dies - December 20, 2022
Mountain News Special Report - December 20, 2022 1:30pm
Mountain News Special Report - December 20, 2022 1:30pm
Santa Run - December 20, 2022
Santa Run - December 20, 2022
operation bbq
Operation BBQ - 6:00 p.m.