Michigan man convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to more than 100 years in prison

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Flint, Michigan, who was convicted of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery in July, was sentenced to more than 100 years in federal prison Tuesday.

39-year-old Charles Ray Edwards was convicted of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery charges stemming from an incident in Knox County.

Testimony revealed that Edwards was dealing fentanyl and heroin in Eastern Kentucky and injured two people in a Knox County shooting.

Then, during an attempted robbery, a bystander in the store was shot and killed.

The full sentence is 105 years.

