Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire

Latest News

Mountain News Special Report - December 20, 2022 1:30pm
Mountain News Special Report - December 20, 2022 1:30pm
operation bbq
Operation BBQ - 6:00 p.m.
Operation BBQ - 4:30 p.m.
Operation BBQ - 4:30 p.m.
Gov. Beshear EKY Development - 4:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear EKY Development - 4:00 p.m.
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions