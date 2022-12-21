Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization.

Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.

The organization partnered with the Buckhorn School to give these items to kids in the area who might need them.

”I mean, this is just year number six and it seems as though every year we grow by 50 to 75 kids and I see no end in sight,” said Direct2Kids founder Richard Shadwick. “I told my kids when I started year one, I’m not gonna be happy or this isn’t gonna be over until every kid has something.”

Those with the organization said they are looking for more areas to help this holiday season and beyond.

If you know of an area with children in need, Shadwick urged you to contact him at rwshadwick@icloud.com.

