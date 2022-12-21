Legendary head coach BB King dies

BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.
BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area.

BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died.

During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship teams and established himself as the third all-time leading scorer for the Patriots with 1,941 points.

King coached for 12 years at Knott Central, finishing with 260-109 record and seven district titles, five regional titles and three regional All “A” titles. He coached Mr. Basketball 2015 Camron Justice, the only Mr. Basketball to ever come out of Knott County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire

Latest News

NC State Transfer QB Devin Leary to UK - December 20, 2022
NC State Transfer QB Devin Leary to UK - December 20, 2022
Lawrence County to debut new field - December 20, 2022
Lawrence County to debut new field - December 20, 2022
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (2) is chased by Florida safety Trey Dean III in the second...
Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis to transfer to Kentucky
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the...
Devin Leary announces transfer to Kentucky