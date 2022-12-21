KSP advises keeping off roads amid winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year, those driving for the holidays, may be dreading it.

Kentucky State Police’s biggest piece of advice for winter travel? Simple, don’t.

“If you don’t have to be on the roadway, please don’t be,” said KSP Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy. “Every year it seems like we have individuals that are trying to help but end up being stuck themselves and it causes more work and more emergency services to have to respond.”

Priddy stresses that if you have to drive somewhere in the cold or snow be prepared.

“Make sure your batteries are in good condition, make sure the antifreeze levels are good,” Priddy said. “That’s when your vehicles really start struggling, is when it gets super cold like that.”

Priddy advises those traveling in inclement weather to have a safety kit in the car in case they get stranded.

“Put your blankets in there, put a cell phone charger in there, make sure that you have a first aid kit with you, extra clothing is always a great thing, have some fresh water, maybe some food,” Priddy said. “There’s been times in the past, especially if we have ice or if we have heavy snow, that it may take a little bit to get to you. You may be there for an hour or two.”

Priddy says vigilance is key when driving in bad weather, keeping an eye on the road and driving conditions.

“You don’t want to be overconfident in your skills. There are a lot of times that people get out and don’t think it’s as slick as it is and there ends up being maybe ice under the snow and they end up getting trouble that way,” Priddy said.

And above all else, Priddy asks the community to drive safe, and be safe, this holiday season.

“We want to make sure everybody makes it home for the holidays and can enjoy Christmas and enjoy the new year but we do know that there’s going to be some extremely cold weather and that that’s very difficult on your vehicles as well,” said Priddy.

Travelers are asked not to call 911 for information on road conditions, but instead look at the Kentucky Transportation website or Priddy’s Twitter for updates.

