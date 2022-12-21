KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/22/2023: We have an update to a story we reported on Wednesday night.

Kentucky State Police troopers said just before 7:00p.m. on Wednesday they were told about a crash involving a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer and a horse.

Officers said the Blazer was driven by Robert A. Walker, 74, of Corbin. Walker was driving on Bee Creek Road when he a hit horse that was on the road.

According to troopers, the horse’s rider, Logan Brock, 18, of Gray was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene.

The driver of the Blazer was not injured.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol are not suspected in this incident.

Original Story 12/21/2023:

Officials with Whitley County Dispatch confirmed a person riding a horse was hit by a car Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Bee Creek Road.

We will update this story when more information is available.

