Kentucky State Police share winter driving tips

By WAVE Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Drivers who need to head out over the next few days will need to be aware of weather conditions that may make travel difficult.

Kentucky State Police said people will need to plan ahead if they will be driving over the weekend due to expected winter weather.

Latest Forecast from the WYMT First Alert Weather Team.

Officials said to avoid unnecessary travel if possible, but precautions should be taken if drivers do need to head out.

Drivers are asked to refrain from calling 911 for road or weather conditions due to high call volume. People will also need to adjust their schedules and head out earlier to allow more travel time.

Vehicles will also need to increase distance between each other to allow for more stopping time.

Windows should also be cleared before traveling, and windshield washer fluid should be full.

Drivers should turn on their vehicle headlamps and remove any dirt, mud or snow from vehicle lights. Also refrain from using cruise control.

Police said people should dress warmly, charge their cell phone before leaving and make sure they have a full tank of gas.

A winter survival kit with blankets, a first aid kit, a windshield scraper, booster cables and tool kit should be prepared as well.

If a driver sees someone stranded, contact Kentucky State Police at (800) 222-5555.

People who become stranded should also follow these tips:

  • Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers.
  • Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.
  • Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets, or extra clothing.
  • Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.
  • Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe as this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.
  • Do not eat un-melted snow. It will lower your body temperature.

Kentucky State Police said it would be offering updates on winter weather through its Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as its website.

