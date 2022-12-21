Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way.

The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperative says the best way for their co-ops to stay ready is for their members to stay ready.

Throughout the year, co-ops are constantly checking up on their equipment and trucks to ensure they are working well. In the winter, especially, they are making sure everything is fueled and winterized.

Hydraulics, for example, like liquids running through the pipes in homes, don’t work as well in frigid temperatures, so many companies are ready to deal with these types of problems.

Arnold says their co-ops will be ready and on standby, in case there are fallen trees or outages. With high winds and dangerously cold temperatures, he says the safety of the line workers is also their top priority.

Arnold says they will be prepared for any situations that occur.

“I think, for the most part, the use of electricity, the great news is we have a great power grid and great system in place, and we hope people will be able to enjoy the holidays and this should not interfere with anything, but being prepared in case all of those conveniences should go away,” Arnold said.

Arnold is also warning people to be careful when using generators or other devices to keep warm if they lose electricity. Generators should be at least 20 feet from the house.

