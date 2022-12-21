Judge Larry Thompson sworn in as Chief Judge of Court of Appeals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals has its next Chief Judge.

Judge Larry E. Thompson was sworn in a couple of weeks ago and will begin serving in the new role on January 2.

Judge Thompson was elected from the seventh appellate district, which covers much of the viewing area, to fulfil an unexpired term on the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 2018 and was also elected for a full eight-year term in November.

“It is an honor to work with the other judges of this court and our wonderful support staff,” he said. “I hope to maintain the high standards set for this court by Chief Judge Denise Clayton and the chief judges that preceded her.”

Before becoming a Court of Appeals judge, he served as a Circuit Court Judge in the family court division in Pike County for 19 years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.