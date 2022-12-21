Johnson County fire department holds annual Santa Run

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue invited a very special guest to the station and held its annual Santa Run on Tuesday evening.

“We’re going to try to saturate as many of the areas here close to the station, and where there are a lot of people, as we can and just cover as much as we can before it gets too dark and too cold and before Santa head has to head back north to finish up for the week,” said W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy and W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Member Chadwick Penix adds that it is an honor to be part of the event and serve the community.

“Being part of this tradition is a huge, heartwarming feeling,” said Penix. “It’s something that is bigger than yourself. To get out and actually volunteer and do something selfless.”

Children throughout the community were excited to meet Santa as he stopped in several locations.

“They still believe in the Christmas magic and the Christmas spirit,” said Penix. “They come out barefoot, no socks, no shoes, 10-degree weather and it’s to see Santa Claus. They couldn’t even tell you that their feet are cold, all they want to do is see Santa.”

Making this Christmas a memorable one for families in the area.

“We can give them a nice memory, some good pictures with the family, a good time to see Santa in person, and have a little time to talk with him,” said Jeffiers. “If we can’t fix some of the other things, maybe we can give them something else instead.”

Jeffiers also added that Santa and the firefighters had a wonderful time meeting the families and making memories with the kids.

