I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The lanes are back open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash.

You can expect the lanes to be closed for at least two hours.

Drivers can take exit 41 to US 25 North. They can get back on the interstate at exit 49.

