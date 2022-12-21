Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022

Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people.

But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened.

Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to talk one on one with Governor Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to not only look back, but also look ahead to a new year in the Commonwealth.

The halls are decked at the state capital, ready for the holiday season and to close out another year.

Sitting in the State Reception Room Governor Andy Beshear has a moment to reflect on 2022, there have been challenging lows, but also tremendous highs.

“In many ways this year I feel like we are turning the page in a really positive way, moving from a time of darkness to a time of light, " said Governor Andy Beshear.

For the Governor, that light this holiday season is seeing families gathering together.

“Think about where we are in the pandemic and how much better it is and all getting together in the holidays and doing so safely,” said Governor Beshear.

In the last year there have been natural disasters that changed Kentucky landscapes and lives forever, but there has also been a time to celebrate huge economic development gains.

“You know Kentucky led the whole country in job growth in August and September we had never done that before. It was the best two-year period of economic development in our history, said Governor Beshear.

And the future of Kentucky, the Governor says is being built right now.

The state seeing electric vehicle battery plants under construction cementing the Commonwealth as the electric vehicle battery capital of America.

“What it means going forward is that we going to be able to not only leapfrog ten other states economies, but we also have a chance to be a top ten state economy. We are leading with jobs of the future, we are building the largest battery plant in the world and then we are building another right next to it,” said Governor Beshear.

Perhaps most exciting to this father of two, is the opportunities these companies present not just for his own children, but for the children of Kentucky when it comes to finding a reason to dream big in the state.

“I want them and every other Kentucky child to be able to chase every dream they have ever dreamed, but do it right here in Kentucky. No longer to lose our children to other states when they believe they can’t chase their dreams here,” said Governor Beshear.

When it comes to the Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear, it is a team effort.

The First Lady has used her role this past year be a supportive arm to families displaced, spent time lifting them up and sometimes just being a listening ear.

We asked how proud she is of her husband in the critical role he plays in Kentucky’s success as a state.

“I never doubted that Andy had the imagination to think and create a bigger, better Kentucky, but to actually see him live out his faith and grow into this role has been really special. The empathy and the weight that Andy carries with him for each Kentuckian who has been touched by a sorrow or a joy in their lives is truly phenomenal,” said Britainy Beshear.

For 2023 the Governor has a road map of what he wants to accomplish, at the top of the list continuing his mission of an education first administration.

He has proposed a 5% raise for teachers and funding universal Pre-K.

“So it’s time we provide raises. You know this last year we fell from 42nd to 44th in teacher pay at a time when we are number one in economic development. We are number 44 in teacher pay, that is wrong,” said Governor Beshear.

“How do we get our teachers paid more?” said Amber Philpott.

“So we have the largest rainy day fund we have ever had at $2.5 billion and we are going to have the three largest budget surpluses back to back, this one looks like it’s going to be $1.3 billion which is the largest in our history,” said Governor Beshear.

The governor will once again have to work across the aisle.

It will be a re-election year, but he says he is committed to the people of Kentucky and this holiday season his wish for the Commonwealth is simple.

“And what I am excited about is that everything we have been through the people of Kentucky deserve a lot of good things. We have worked a long time and we have worked really hard to try and create better lives for our families. What I tell Kentuckians is that we have a chance to be the generations together that change everything moving forward,” said Governor Beshear.

Also a priority for the Governor in 20-23 is continuing to help Kentuckians devastated by both last December’s tornado and this summer’s flooding.

He says until the work is finished in those communities he will not be satisfied.

While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming anniversary of December 10th, 2021, was the first thing they talked about.

