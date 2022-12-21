Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for approaching arctic blast

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency during a Wednesday morning briefing ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the Bluegrass to begin Christmas weekend.

You can watch the briefing below.

The Governor also signed an executive order to stop businesses from price gouging during this event.

Meteorologists say temperatures could drop more than 40 degrees in just a few hours behind the front between Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind chills are expected to drop well below zero and stay there through Friday and Christmas Eve before the wind starts dying down on Sunday. Air temperatures are forecast to stay in the single digits or teens through Saturday and finally make it back into the 20s for highs by Christmas Day.

Several warming centers are already open or are scheduled to open once the cold move into the region. You can find a list here.

