Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?

Utility Bills
Utility Bills(USAF via MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill.

That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?

Budget billing means your utility company averages out your usage and then charges you a flat rate each month instead of billing you for what you actually used. To do that, they usually look at your past year’s usage.

Budget billing could be a good option if you use a monthly budget for your expenses that you’d prefer to stick to or if you’re on a fixed income.

At the end of a fiscal year, you could get a credit or may owe more if you used more than the utilities estimated. They will also create a new estimate periodically.

Most utility companies in our area offer a budget billing option, but they have different requirements.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

