Funeral services announced for legendary head coach BB King

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/22/2023: We now know when the services will be for BB King.

King’s visitation will will be at Knott County Central High’s Morton Combs Athletic Complex on Monday, Dec. 26 from 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Funeral services will also be at the complex on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:00a.m.

His burial will follow at the King Cemetery in the Kite community of Knott County.

Hindman Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.

You can read King’s obituary here.

Original Story:

The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area.

BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died.

During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship teams and established himself as the third all-time leading scorer for the Patriots with 1,941 points.

King coached for 12 years at Knott Central, finishing with 260-109 record and seven district titles, five regional titles and three regional All “A” titles. He coached Mr. Basketball 2015 Camron Justice, the only Mr. Basketball to ever come out of Knott County.

Fellow coaches from across our region, including Lonnie Rowe, who was the former head basketball coach for the girls team at Shelby Valley High School and Tigh Compton, the current head men’s basketball coach at the University of Pikeville, expressed their condolences to King on social media.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Body recovered from Kentucky River
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
WYMT Traffic Alert
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - Night 2 of the PIT and more
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Kentucky picks up holiday win at Rupp Arena
BB King and his 2015 Knott Central region championship team
Remembering BB King, the ‘King of Mountain Basketball’
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
UK Women snap three-game losing streak, beat Ohio 95-86
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Lexington through...
Stoops adds 17 signees, 6 transfers on early signing day