Funeral services announced for legendary head coach BB King

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/22/2023: We now know when the services will be for BB King.

King’s visitation will will be at Knott County Central High’s Morton Combs Athletic Complex on Monday, Dec. 26 from 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Funeral services will also be at the complex on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:00a.m.

His burial will follow at the King Cemetery in the Kite community of Knott County.

Hindman Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.

Original Story:

The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area.

BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died.

During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship teams and established himself as the third all-time leading scorer for the Patriots with 1,941 points.

King coached for 12 years at Knott Central, finishing with 260-109 record and seven district titles, five regional titles and three regional All “A” titles. He coached Mr. Basketball 2015 Camron Justice, the only Mr. Basketball to ever come out of Knott County.

Fellow coaches from across our region, including Lonnie Rowe, who was the former head basketball coach for the girls team at Shelby Valley High School and Tigh Compton, the current head men’s basketball coach at the University of Pikeville, expressed their condolences to King on social media.

Prayers going up for the family of former star player, a former star coach from Knott County Central and HC at Breathitt County BB King. He was a great person and I had so respect for him. 😢🙏 — Lonnie Rowe (@coachrowe20) December 21, 2022 Awful news about the passing of Coach BB King. Without question one of the best men in this business. I’ll always be thankful for his support of me over the years.



Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his former players, and the folks at both Knott and Breathitt Co. HS. — Tigh Compton (@tighcompton) December 21, 2022

