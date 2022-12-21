FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Arctic blast set to bring rain, snow and bitter cold

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely by Friday and the holiday weekend. We are also tracking some snow. Start preparing now.

Tonight through Thursday

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some major changes are on the way. Most of us are dry tonight, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out, especially late. We stay mostly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper-30s.

We stay cloudy into Thursday with spotty showers possible. It will not rain all day, but you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures will be comfortable. We top out in the upper-40s.

Arctic Blast

We are tracking some major changes by Thursday night and Friday. A strong Arctic front will blow through the region, and this will allow a rain-to-snow changeover. For our western counties (green color), the switch to snow looks to happen between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. For the counties in orange, we could see rain change to snow between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. For the Big Sandy and our higher elevations, it will be early Friday morning (between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.) before the switch to snow happens. The snow could be heavy at times.

Changeover Times (WYMT)

With Christmas weekend quickly approaching, many people have travel plans. We do not recommend any traveling from 8 p.m. Thursday night through Friday afternoon while the Arctic front is working through the area. If you are traveling locally, Wednesday or early Thursday looks to be your best bet.

Yes, snow is likely Thursday night and early Friday, but the big story with this weather system will be the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid-40s, but that will be early Friday morning (between midnight and 3 a.m.) Just be aware, when you look at the 7-day forecast and it says 45° on Friday, that will be the temperature before the front. By the time you wake up on Friday, temperatures will likely be in the single digits. With temperatures falling 20-30° in only a few hours, any moisture left on the road could flash freeze and turn into black ice.

We stay in the lower-teens and single digits through Friday afternoon, and we are also tracking gusty winds behind the front. We could see winds up to 40 mph at times. When you pair single-digit temperatures with 40+ mph wind gusts, we could see wind chills as low as -20°. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from 1 a.m. Friday morning through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon for much of the region. With wind chills this low, we could see a frostbite or hypothermia risk if you are not careful.

Wind Chill Watch (WYMT Weather)

Overnight lows on Friday fall into the lower single digits.

Please start preparing now for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. Make sure your pipes are covered, cover any cracks you may have near windows and doors, bring your pets and plants inside, check on your neighbors, wear plenty of layers, be careful with space heaters, etc.

Christmas Weekend

The good news: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry. We stay mostly cloudy on both days.

The bad news: It will be frigid on both days. Highs on Saturday only reach the mid-teens, and lows tumble into the single digits by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas look to top out in the lower-20s. If that happens, it will be one of the coldest Christmases on record for our region. Overnight lows fall into the lower-teens and upper single digits.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.