City of Hazard takes precautions before the cold to avoid water outages

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As artic cold temperatures cover the country, a common concern is water lines breaking and people losing water.

Hazard City Manager, Tony Eversole said they are taking extra precautions to make sure people do not lose their water service.

“What we try to do is keep extra water in the tanks that way if there is an issue or whatever,” he said. “Hopefully less customers go without water.”

Eversole added that the Hazard water plant provides all of the water for the city and a majority of the water for the county with roughly 25,000 customers.

He said that the city is asking people not to leave their faucets dripping or water running for an extended time and added if the tanks are drained it makes it harder for the city to recover.

Eversole said the city is already expecting various issues due to broken roads since the flood.

“There are still some exposed water lines because I mean we can’t put it back the way it was if there’s a shortage of road. You know if the roads washed out or whatever. That’s only in a few places so we are expecting some problems there,” he said.

He also suggested for people to check around their home for breaks before it is too late.

“Look and see if you’ve got exposed lines underneath your house,” he said. “The customer if responsible from the meter to the house. So, you know if you have to get some straw or whatever to put on your lines or heat tape just do that.”

City staff also said if you have problems with your water lines or if you experience loss of water, it is important to report it immediately.

