Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.
Legendary head coach BB King dies
WYMT Traffic Alert
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Judge Larry Thompson
Judge Larry Thompson sworn in as Chief Judge of Court of Appeals
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund