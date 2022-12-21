Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network.

Baptist Health Medical Group officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.

Officials say Baptist Health Medical Group providers in select counties in Kentucky, served by those locations, will no longer participate in the Cigna network starting Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Anderson
  • Boyle
  • Bullitt
  • Estill
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Jefferson
  • Jessamine
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Meade
  • Nelson
  • Oldham
  • Scott
  • Shelby
  • Spencer
  • Taylor
  • Woodford

Baptist Health officials say patients may be eligible for out-of-network benefits; access to coverage through a supplemental or secondary network; or through protection under Continuity of Care requirements available when a treating provider or facility experiences a change in network status.

Baptist Health says patients with questions about their coverage should call the number listed on the back of their Cigna health insurance card for more information.

