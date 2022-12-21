ARH Foundation donates $5,000 to more than 50 families impacted by flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH Foundation continues to give back to Eastern Kentuckians impacted by flooding.
There are more than 260 people, including more than 80 children, who still live at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Plans are in place to move those families to permanent housing in the future.
On Wednesday, the ARH Foundation was able to donate $5,000 checks to 59 families staying at the park. Those families can use that money for whatever needs they may have from building supplies to Christmas presents.
“The ARH Foundation has been raising and distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars in flood relief funds since the catastrophic floods in July, and I’m so happy to be here representing them today. Providing this amount of money can be life-changing for some families,” said Danielle Harmon, System Director of Community Development for ARH. “There are so many that are still without stable housing, and we hope this can be a catalyst to help get them back on their feet.”
The ARH Foundation has distributed nearly $1.1 million dollars in relief funds to families and more than 3 million pounds of supplies.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.