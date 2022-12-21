ARH Foundation donates $5,000 to more than 50 families impacted by flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH Foundation continues to give back to Eastern Kentuckians impacted by flooding.

There are more than 260 people, including more than 80 children, who still live at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Plans are in place to move those families to permanent housing in the future.

On Wednesday, the ARH Foundation was able to donate $5,000 checks to 59 families staying at the park. Those families can use that money for whatever needs they may have from building supplies to Christmas presents.

“The ARH Foundation has been raising and distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars in flood relief funds since the catastrophic floods in July, and I’m so happy to be here representing them today. Providing this amount of money can be life-changing for some families,” said Danielle Harmon, System Director of Community Development for ARH. “There are so many that are still without stable housing, and we hope this can be a catalyst to help get them back on their feet.”

The ARH Foundation has distributed nearly $1.1 million dollars in relief funds to families and more than 3 million pounds of supplies.

”Here in Eastern Kentucky, showing hospitality and offering a helping hand has always been a very special part of our heritage. We are truly a community of neighbors helping neighbors, always looking for ways that we can help others during their time of need. This news is truly touching and I cannot thank the ARH Foundation enough for making these gracious gifts possible. This is further proof that the people of Eastern Kentucky look out for one another and it seems just a little more magical that this announcement is being made just a few days before Christmas. These gifts reaffirm the commitment of our community to be here for our families who were flooded until they fully get back on their feet.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.