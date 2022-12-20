Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass.

Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline.

The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s Workshop. Volunteers have already helped more than 600 kids this holiday season and are prepared to help many more.

Five months after the flood, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble is still trying to get help to the many in need.

“I gave away the last two heaters today matter of fact. Then had a couple more come in right after,” Noble said.

Noble’s primary concern is the upcoming brutal stretch of winter weather. And anyone living without heat.

“So many people are trying to get back in their homes. Some of them aren’t even insulated. They’ve just got rooms boxed in. When it’s not that cold, you don’t worry about it. When it gets cold like it is and going to get in single digits, that’s dangerous. Now you’ve got families’ lives you’re worried about.”

This is why three warming centers will be open Thursday through Christmas Eve.

Monday morning, volunteer firefighters delivered a camper trailer to a man living in a makeshift camper in the River Caney area. Without it, he most likely would have frozen to death this upcoming weekend.

“Knowing people are freezing, that’s a tough pill to swallow,” Noble said.

The warming centers are open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday through Christmas Eve. You are asked to call ahead if you plan to go. You can call the police department at 606-666-2424.

