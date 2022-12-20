Top 5 Plays - December 19, 2022
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top 5 Plays of Week 3 of the high school basketball season sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Hazard’s Max Johnson back-to-back layups
No. 4 - Letcher Central’s Peyton Dixon put-back jumper
No. 3 - Perry Central’s Kizer Slone rebound to score
No. 2 - Corbin’s Hayden Llewellyn one-handed slam
No. 1 - Somerset’s Kate Bruner steal and three-pointer
