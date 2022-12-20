State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of race for Kentucky Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The crowded Republican field for the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race has gotten ever so slightly less crowded.

State Representative Savannah Maddox announced Tuesday that she is dropping out of next year’s Governor’s race.

“Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money,” Rep. Maddox said in a Facebook post. “It is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign.”

Maddox originally announced her candidacy in June.

11 candidates remain in the race, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.