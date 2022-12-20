Southern Kentucky man named in federal indictment on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing federal charges for his role in a drug trafficking case.

Last Friday, a grand jury in London returned a True Bill indictment against MacArthur Young, also known as John Young, 48, from Monticello.

The charges stem from a joint investigation between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. As part of the investigation, both agencies used undercover officers to buy meth off of Young.

The indictment states Young knowingly and intentionally distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Under the indictment, Young could face up to 40 years in prison and up to $5 million dollars in fines.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center pending future court appearances.

