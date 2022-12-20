Road shut down in Harlan County while crews battle massive fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following some breaking news out of Harlan County.

Fire officials tell WYMT Highway 38 above the Evarts community is shut down right now while crews battle a massive fire.

Not much information is known about the fire right now, but we do know several departments have been paged out to fight it.

We’re told it is near the old Karst and Robbins mine.

No word on how long the road will be shut down.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.