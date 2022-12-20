Reed Sheppard takes over as North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard has another reason to go down in the Jaguar history books.

Sheppard is officially the all-time scoring leader at North Laurel after surpassing the previous record of 3,142 points while playing in the City of Palms tournament.

He had 26 points in North Laurel’s game against Winter Haven, Florida.

The Jaguars went 1-2 in the Ft. Lauderdale tournament.

