Pike County man arrested on drug charges

Suspected drugs, guns and cash taken from the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses.

The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.

Adkins was arrested and charged with meth trafficking, opioid trafficking, marijuana trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

