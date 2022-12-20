Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.

In addition, detectives seized 93 firearms during the execution of the first warrant, police officials said.

Detectives said the search warrants came from long-term investigations and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals:

Brandon Chase Meyers (38) of Tazewell, TN

Peggy Ruth Meyers (66) of Tazewell, TN

Roger Dale Coffey (50) of New Tazewell, TN

Sarah Jane Ramsey (33) of New Tazewell, TN

Heather Nicole Twigg (34) of Tazewell, TN

Tina Jo Parks (41) of Tazewell, TN

Joey Eugene Sturgill (56) of New Tazewell, TN

The individuals were charged with various felony crimes as a result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the county, officials said.

On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed... Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.