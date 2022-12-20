Operation BBQ Relief is back in EKY feeding families during the holiday season

OPERATION BBQ
OPERATION BBQ(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has been to various communities in our region several times since the flood, and, on Tuesday, they were back serving Christmas dinner to folks in the community.

Mike Richter with Operation BBQ Relief said their goal is to feed people in need and to connect with them through their experiences.

“Everybody’s got their own,” he said. “I met a lady here that just broke my heart. So, I get to see her. She’s a survivor.”

The organization has fed thousands of people in the region since the end of July, and staff said they enjoy coming back.

“We’re back for Christmas. It’s an excellent opportunity to let the community know hey we still care about you,” said Richter. “You hear stories, you talk to people, and you know it’s heartbreaking. You know and it’s nice to be able to come back and see that some improvements have been made. There’s still a long road to go for a lot of these folks but it’s really good to come back and see them and reconnect.”

Denise Boyd lives in Knott County, and she said it is refreshing to know that people still want to help.

“We’re just day by day and right at the moment you know, and every little bit helps, and this is really helpful,” she said. “It’s very helpful and we’ve very blessed that people still come in and help us.”

Boyd added the food she and her family received on Tuesday helped make the holidays a little brighter.

