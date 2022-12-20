OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park

By Chris Six and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An amusement park in Missouri is facing a fine after an employee died over the summer.

KY3 reports Silver Dollar City is facing a nearly $15,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the penalty is $14,502.

In July, a maintenance worker was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries sustained during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster. Officials said he died of blunt-force head trauma.

Silver Dollar City said the worker had been part of the maintenance team since 2017.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017,” the park shared in a statement.

A park spokesperson said the team has worked and reviewed the incident with OSHA over the past several months.

According to a statement released by the amusement park, it has voluntarily revised its safeguarding measures in restricted areas, and OSHA has accepted the changes.

“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” the park’s statement continued.

