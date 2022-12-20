NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
A seven-year-old boy died and two other children were hospitalized on Sunday, December 18,...
Child killed, two others hospitalized in EKY mobile home fire

Latest News

Jurors found Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers...
Why Weinstein's 2nd sentence could be most critical
Road shut down in Harlan County while crews battle massive fire
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
FILE - Hall joined the band that would become The Specials in the English Midlands city of...
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63