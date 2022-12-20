No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire

Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook(Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday.

In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire.

The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded to provide mutual aid.

Once crews arrived at the home, they found the house and a car out front on fire.

We are told people were inside at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

