Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

By Alyssa Hannahs and Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon.

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation.

According to Chief Deputy Allen Mounts, Dustin Crabtree, of Kentucky, who was in a vehicle traveling north on State Route 49 was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a 7-year-old who was in a vehicle traveling southbound.

Mounts says the driver of the car traveling southbound along with a 9-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

