Milder days to wrap up fall before one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days. It will feel like a heatwave compared to what is coming this weekend.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a dreary start to the day under mainly cloudy skies and some chilly temperatures, we should warm back up into the mid to upper 40s as the sun makes a partial return this afternoon. Most locations will start the day in the upper 20s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will lows dropping back into the mid to upper 20s again.

Extended Forecast

The last hours of fall and the first hours of winter look ok on Wednesday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the upper 40s. Winter will officially start at 4:49 p.m. and Wednesday will be the shortest day of the year. Below are the sunrise and sunset times.

Winter officially begins at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, December 21st. It will be the shortest day of the year when it comes to the times between sunrise and sunset. (WYMT Weather)

Clouds will increase Wednesday evening and rain chances will pick up late Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s, so it will be a cold rain.

Thursday is when some major changes will come into play and they will carry us into one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record. Look for off-and-on rain chances during the daytime hours on Thursday. Highs will make their way back into the upper 40s during the day.

A massive blast of arctic air will work its way down from Canada starting Thursday night. Our daytime high for Friday will be just after midnight in the mid-40s. By 7 a.m. Friday morning, temperatures will likely be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Yes, you read that right. I’m not kidding.

Those rain chances will transition to snow overnight, but I think the moisture moves out before we can pick up too much snow. I’m not ruling out some light accumulation, but our concern now turns to the cold. We hope to have our first call out sometime in the next couple of days for that. The closer we get to the event, the more the models are trying to line up.

Futureview is trying to show our temperatures trying to climb back into the lower teens on Friday afternoon, but with wind gusts up to 40+ mph possible, I don’t know if we make it.

Here is what the European model is showing for our region for temperatures and wind chill as of 5 p.m. Friday, December 23rd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Here is what the GFS model is showing for our region for wind gusts as of 5 p.m. Friday, December 23rd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Those wind gusts will continue for most of the day on Friday, well into Christmas Eve on Saturday and into Saturday night. While the graphic above shows the high end numbers, I would not be surprised to see 20-30 mph gusts the entire time before they start calming down by Christmas morning.

Air temperatures will struggle the entire time too. After the snow ends on Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies all the way into Christmas morning on Sunday. Temperatures will drop to the single digits both Friday and Saturday night and struggle to get into the mid-teens on Christmas Eve. When you factor in the wind, it will feel much colder with wind chill values well below zero.

Please take all cold weather precautions. Bring all pets inside if at all possible. If not, make arrangements to keep them as warm as you can. Remember, if you are cold, they are too. Limit time outside to a bare minimum.

Here are some tips to keep you safe during the cold in the coming days. (WYMT Weather)

I also can’t rule out some power outages with these high winds. Keep all devices charged and have an alternate source for heat if you do lose power. This cold can be very dangerous for long amounts of time. Several counties in our region are already opening warming centers in case you lose power.

Once the wind dies down on Christmas Day, it doesn’t mean the cold is over. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but it will only warm us up to around 20 degrees. If we get to that, it would make it the 3rd coldest Christmas on record at NWS Jackson and tied for the 3rd coldest Christmas at the London-Corbin Airport.

Here is a list of the top 5 coldest Christmas highs on record at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport since records have been kept at both locations. (WYMT Weather)

Please do your best to stay warm and safe this weekend.

We will finally make it back to close to freezing on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.