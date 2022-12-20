Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(Knox County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object.

It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night.

In a news release, a Knox County sheriff’s deputy showed up at a home in the area to serve a warrant on Daniel Dean, 34, of Barbourville.

When Dean spotted the deputy, he took off on foot leading the officer to chase him.

Once police caught him, they say he started fighting with the deputy and tried to hit him with a long metal object.

During a search of his car after the arrest, police found a plastic bag with meth inside, a set of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, three used meth pipe and several needles.

Dean is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant police came to the home to serve him on was also on several drug related charges.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

