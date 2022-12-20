Knott County staple ‘Kate’s Food Tent’ hosts Christmas dinner giveaway

By Alyssa Williams
Dec. 20, 2022
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the flood ravaged Knott County in July, one Eastern Kentucky woman made a vow to help those in need, and on Tuesday, her efforts continued.

Volunteers with Kate’s Food Tent set up a Christmas dinner giveaway in Hindman, handing out hot meals and family style meals that can be enjoyed later this week. Santa even made an appearance to hand out toys to kids.

”Everyday, I just feel God all throughout Knott County,” Kate Clemons, Kate’s Food Tent Organizer. “Every person in line, they impact me everyday and that’s the reason I continue to show up. The holidays are special, but everyday of doing this... people ask me why I’m doing this, its for the people.”

Clemons added, as long as God allows her to, she will keep feeding the people of Knott County.

Kate’s Food Tent is set up in downtown Hindman Monday through Friday each week.

