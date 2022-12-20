Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit

An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says. (Source: Uvalde CISD/YouTube/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a troubling report about school security in Uvalde, Texas.

An inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria through a door that didn’t properly lock.

“The intruder, we watched him on camera come up and he checked, and you know, we checked and it was locked,” said Gary Patterson, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent, at a board meeting on Monday. “He could see that people were loading and unloading, but as he came up he checked. It was locked, but he also tugged it and it came open.”

It happened while authorities were conducting a safety audit of schools.

The audit was part of a government program implemented after 19 children and two teachers were killed in May when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and began firing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
A seven-year-old boy died and two other children were hospitalized on Sunday, December 18,...
Child killed, two others hospitalized in EKY mobile home fire

Latest News

Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
United Nations chief António Guterres says he is "not optimistic" about Ukraine peace talks in...
UN chief says he's 'not optimistic' about Ukraine peace talks
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces